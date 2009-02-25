  PlayStation Network accounts hits 20 million milestone

Sony has announced that the total number of registered accounts on PlayStation Network worldwide has exceeded 20 million as of 20 February, 2009.

The registered accounts on PlayStation Network reached 5 million in 1 year and 2 months, 10 million in 1 year and 8 months, and has now passed the 20 million mark in 2 years and 3 months from the service's launch in November 2006.

For those who don't know, PlayStation Network is a free to access network service for PS3 and PSP gamers.

Directly accessible from PS3, PSP or PC, users can access online content and services, including on-line gaming, video chat and text messaging with other PS3 users on-line, as well as many games and video content downloadable from PlayStation Store.

PlayStation Network is available in over 55 countries and regions around the globe, while the store offers more than 14,500 items of digital content, ranging from online games, downloadable versions of UMD titles, game demos, older titles from "Game Archive", and more than 5900 movies and TV episodes that are available through the Video Delivery Service that started in the United States in July 2008.

To date, Sony says more than 380 million pieces of content have been downloaded, with total sales exceeding 180 million US dollars.