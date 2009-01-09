Sony Home update coming this week
Sony has announced there will be a rather significant update to PlayStation Home this week, one that will bring with it the Red Bull Air Race Island we've heard so much about.
This island will feature a number of branded Red Bull events, one of which will see you jumping into the cockpit of a Red Bull plane and compete against other flyers on the Air Race course. There are apparently more events planned for the future as well.
Also included in the update are enhanced store fronts for the Ligne Roset and Diesel store outlets, to help increase their visibility to users.
An added bonus for SCEA gamers and Resident Evil fans are Resident Evil: Degeneration themed T-shirts for avatars. No news if we can expect that in Europe as yet.
