LittleBigPlanet US November sales underwelming
Media Molecule's LittleBigPlanet continues to underwelm in the sales figures, as NPD data for US sales for November shows a decline in one of the busiest months of the year.
The PS3 exclusive shifted 141,000 copies during the month of November, dropping more than 70,000 on the 215,000 copies it sold in its debut month of October.
Its October sales put it at the eighth-biggest seller for the region behind releases such as Fable II and Fallout 3, which wasn't too bad.
However, the figures for November are sure to disappoint Sony who usually sees its busiest retail months of the year in November and December. Its overall software sales were up 11% this November, but that was certainly no thanks to LittleBigPlanet.
PlayStation 3 titles that outsold LittleBigPlanet during November include Call of Duty: World at War, Resistance 2 and Mortal Kombat Vs. DC Universe.
Sony has previously said it wasn't worried by poorer than expected sales, rather that it was pleased and that "Sackboy hasn't even hit his stride yet". Only time will tell.
