  Xbox outsells PS3 two-to-one in US November sales

While Nintendo may have dominated the US hardware sales in November, Microsoft is still celebrating after having the strongest November ever for its Xbox 360 console.

NPD data shows the console beat the sales of big rival PS3 and PS2 combined, with 836,000 machines leaving the shelves in November, and outselling PS3 two-to-one.

Microsoft is also boasting the industry's best-ever software attach rate of 8:1.

In keeping with the good news, Microsoft also revealed a few more details about Xbox Live, including the fact that the service sees over 1.5 million transactions and a whopping four million game sessions every day. A rather impressive 30,000 pieces of content are currently available to download over the network.

Senior vice president of the Interactive Entertainment Business at Microsoft Don Mattrick, said: "We’ve created the optimal line-up of experiences this holiday season for families seeking lasting entertainment value, particularly during rough economic times in the US and abroad".

"We have the largest library of games, TV and movie content and the most expansive and rewarding social experiences. We’re confident Xbox 360 will continue to drive record sales around the world this holiday and beyond".