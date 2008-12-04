Street Fighter IV PS3 official joysticks unveiled
This pair of joysticks for Street Fighter IV bring that arcade feel to the PlayStation 3.
Mad Catz has developed both official Street Fighter IV "FightSticks", one in a regular edition, the second in a "Tournament Edition" which the company has said will only be available in "very limited quantities".
The Tournament Edition will feature the exact Sanwa joystick and 30mm buttons found in the official Street Fighter IV arcade machine, while the regular edition will be a more standard setup with regular buttons and regular joystick. All round, pretty regular, but still pretty nice.
Both devices are scheduled for release on 20 February next year in line with when the game is set to hit our shelves.
Unfortunately, they have only been confirmed for release in the States at the moment, with the Tournament Edition (it's the red one by the way) costing $149.99 and the regular edition a more credit-crunch friendly $69.99.
And if they're both too pricey for you, there are also a number of wireless Fightpads up for grabs at $39.99 that feature "a circular 8-way floating D-Pad and a classic six-button layout". You can pick your design from favourites Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li, Blanka and Akuma.
