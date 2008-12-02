  Microsoft: Xbox outsold PS3 3-to-1 on Black Friday weekend

Microsoft is reporting record-breaking console sales on Black Friday weekend, the big shopping weekend following Thanksgiving in the States.

According to the publisher, US retailers reported Xbox outselling PlayStation 3 by a three-to-one ratio, with sales figures apparently up 25% on Xbox 360 Black Friday 2007.

However, it wasn't just Xbox consoles that sold well. Microsoft also reported strong sales on key titles for the 360, stating that it has the highest game attach rate of any console at 8.1 games per console.

Don Mattrick, senior vice president of the Interactive Entertainment Business at Microsoft said: "Record Black Friday sales in the U.S., coupled with our existing global install base of 25 million and an online community of more than 14 million Xbox LIVE members, have laid the groundwork for continued global sales momentum in 2009".

Microsoft can only be hoping for as a good a year next year. Sales have surged worldwide since the September pricedrop, with Microsoft reporting console sales in Europe are up as much as 400 percent.