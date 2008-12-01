Sony introduces My PSN to Playstation.com
Sony has integrated its online games network PSN, into its PlayStation internet homepage.
This means that anyone using the eu.playstation.com website will be able to log into the site using their log in details for PSN, and access features such as their Friend List and account details.
Sony released a statement which reads: "From November 27, 2008 all user accounts at eu.playstation have been updated with new features. By combining these with PlayStation Network accounts, you can update your email preferences, register your console and enter prize draws.
"Sign in and go to the My PSN page in the PlayStation Network section to see which of your friends are online, create an official Portable ID to show your friends your favourite games, and take part in events to suit all tastes by checking out the Events Calendar."
It's all ready to go now, so why not head on over and give it a go.
