  Sony declines comment on PSP2 rumours

Sony has declined to comment on rumours that say a processor has already been licensed for use in a PSP successor.

Earlier this week, Imagination Technologies Group announced a partnership with a, "major international consumer electronics company" to produce the processor.

Although no names were given in the press release, a number of unnamed sources say that the, "high-volume consumer device" cited as the receiver of the new processor is set to be the "PSP2".

Of course, Sony launched its second redesign of the PSP in October, making the screen bigger, adding a built-in microphone and calling it the PSP-3000.

The first was of course the PSP Slim & Lite, doing exactly what it says on the tin.

But with a redesign so recent, it seems a little far-fetched that Sony will be planning to replace the handheld with a second mark console, but you never know. We'll keep you updated.