  PSP to get direct PSN access next week

PSP owners in Japan will be able to get direct access to the PlayStation Store from their console from the 15th October.

Previously, PSP owners have had to use a PS3 or PC to get access to the store - something some users complained that they didn't have.

However with that solved, those that do own a PS3 will be getting another new feature too. From 30th October PSP users will be able to enjoy multiplayer games by connecting to the PlayStation Network through its next-gen sibling. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G will be the first game to take advantage of this.

But, as usual, Europe was left wondering when it can expect to see either of these features. We'll get any updates we have when we get them.