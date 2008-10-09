PSP to get direct PSN access next week
|
PSP owners in Japan will be able to get direct access to the PlayStation Store from their console from the 15th October.
Previously, PSP owners have had to use a PS3 or PC to get access to the store - something some users complained that they didn't have.
However with that solved, those that do own a PS3 will be getting another new feature too. From 30th October PSP users will be able to enjoy multiplayer games by connecting to the PlayStation Network through its next-gen sibling. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G will be the first game to take advantage of this.
But, as usual, Europe was left wondering when it can expect to see either of these features. We'll get any updates we have when we get them.
PopularIn Games
- Nintendo Labo initial review: Crazy cardboard fun for the Switch
- Call of Duty Black Ops 4: Release date, formats, trailers and everything you need to know
- PUBG Mobile tips and tricks: Become a battle royale master
- Sea of Thieves review: Terrific team-play let down by tedious tasks
- Sega takes on SNES Classic Mini with own MegaDrive Mini this year
- Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions: How to get Vaporeon, Flareon, Jolteon, Espeon or Umbreon
- Best Pokemon Go tips to master the Pokemon mayhem
- Best upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
- God of War review: Stunning reinvention marks Kratos' triumphant return
- Sony PlayStation 5 specs, release date, news and rumours: Everything you need to know about PS5
Comments