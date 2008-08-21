  PS3 video and music download service announced

Vidzone, a video and music download service for the PlayStation 3, has been unveiled by Sony during its Leipzig presentation.

The service is due to be launched during Q1 2009, so sometime at the start of next year, and will be available across a total of 23 PAL territories.

The idea of the service is that gamers will be able to both stream music and video through their PS3, and also create a music and video library on their console. This library would than be available for users to access through their PSP on the go.

David Reeves said that Vidzone would be a free service for PS3 owners, and that it will be really easy to use, so no worries there.