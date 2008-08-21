PS3 video and music download service announced
|
Vidzone, a video and music download service for the PlayStation 3, has been unveiled by Sony during its Leipzig presentation.
The service is due to be launched during Q1 2009, so sometime at the start of next year, and will be available across a total of 23 PAL territories.
The idea of the service is that gamers will be able to both stream music and video through their PS3, and also create a music and video library on their console. This library would than be available for users to access through their PSP on the go.
David Reeves said that Vidzone would be a free service for PS3 owners, and that it will be really easy to use, so no worries there.
PopularIn Games
- PUBG Mobile tips and tricks: Become a battle royale master
- Xbox One X review: 4K HDR console gaming doesn't get better than this
- How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
- Oregon Trail is a handheld now so you can chuck it when dysentery gets you
- Best upcoming Nintendo Switch games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
- What is Dragon Ball Legends and why could it be the best mobile PVP game ever?
- Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
- What is PUBG Mobile and why is everyone talking about PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds?
- Atari VCS initial review: Imagine the SNES Classic Mini and Nvidia Shield TV combined
- What is Fortnite Battle Royale? How does it work and what devices can you play it on?
Comments