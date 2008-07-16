  Sony unveils 256-player MAG for PS3

If you thought the idea of a 60-player online matches in Resistance 2 was a bit excessive, then you'll think the announcement that Sony left for the end of its E3 speech is bordering on the ridiculous.

Still you can't say it isn't adventurous. The company unveiled MAG - an enormous action game that will be exclusive to the PS3 and boasts enormous 256-player online battles.

SOCOM developers Zipper Interactive are the bods behind the game, and lead designer Andy Beaudoin was the man with all the news when he took to the E3 conference stage to talk about it.

He revealed that each side will be broken down into eight-player squads led by those who had previously proven themselves.

Character advancement trees will need to be climbed in order for you to rank up and assume more responsibility among your fellow players.

The idea is to combine large-scale battles with the intimacy of squad combat.

He showed a trailer of MAG - Massive Action Game in case you were wondering - which showed huge armies and multiple views of the action. We assume the view you get in the game will be dependent on your role and ranking within your squad.

MAG is due out sometime in 2009, but no exact details just yet.