  Ixos XPP158 HDMI cable gets the best out of your PS3

If you've got a PS3 that you use for its HD capabilities, the HDMI cable from your PS3 to the TV is a critical link to ensure you're getting the best quality picture.

Ixos have developed the XPP158 HDMI 1.3 cable especially for the PS3 to do just the job. Meeting the latest V1.3a 1080p specification, and fully certified by HDMI LLC as a high-speed design with 24ct gold plated connectors, it is perfect for both watching HD movies and playing HD games to the highest quality.

Ixos believe PS3 users will see an immediate picture improvement, when upgrading from a cheap or generic cable supplied with the PS3.

As well as being technically matched to the PS3, the cable also looks the part, with smart black-grey plugs and a tough black braided cable sheath for longevity.

The Ixos XPP159 HDMI 1.3 cable is available for £39.99