PlayStation Home to launch 11 December

Sony has finally announced that the highly-anticipated PlayStation Home open beta will be available from tomorrow, 11 December.

After what Sony describes as a "successful" closed beta, all PS3 users will now be able to gain access and try out the virtual world for themselves.

Within Home, users will be able to create and customise their own avatars which will then be able to explore the virtual community in real time.

Not only will there be a variety of entertainment content to enjoy such as mini-games, videos and special events, but users will also be able to create their own community by using the "Club" feature to create clubs with other Home users who share the same interests.

Groups will also be able to launch directly into their favourite online games directly from Home itself.

The Home game client will be a free download that will launch directly from the PlayStation Home icon on the PlayStation Network column of XMB. Of course as you can imagine, there will also be paid-for extras you can buy, such as new clothes and accessories.

There will also be a number of themed virtual environments to explore, including a European-exclusive Far Cry 2 space and spaces for Warhawk, Motorstorm and SOCOM coming soon.

Sony says these spaces will allow users to "access content and clues that will enhance their gaming experience", as well as be a place for fans of the game to get together and talk.

Sony also revealed that it is working with publishers such is as Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, Midway, Sega and Atari to create new environments in the future.

Some major brands have been announced as getting involved with Home too. Red Bull will have its own island and air race mini game, while fashion company Diesel and contemporary furniture designers Ligne Roset will be offering up both free and paid-for clothes and furniture to help you personalise your virtual space.

Finally, Paramount Pictures and other video content providers will be showing exclusive content in the PlayStation Home Theatre.

Kazuo Hirai, President and Group CEO, SCE said: "We are committed to providing PS3 users with exciting gaming experiences with PlayStation Home and together with our partners and users, expand the new world of interactive entertainment as we move forward".

You'll be able to download it from tomorrow - don't forget to let us know if you think it's been worth all the hype.