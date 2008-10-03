Sony launches new PRS-700 Reader
Sony has announced a new version of its Reader Digital Book that gets a touchscreen and a built-in light.
The new model, the PRS-700, will be offered alongside the existing PRS-505 in the States in November.
Described as "svelte and stylish", the newest Reader gets a textured black casing and soft black cover, weighs 10 ounces and offers a 6-inch display.
The touchscreen capability means readers can flip pages with the slide of a finger and zoom with a finger tap, while a stylus is included for notes and highlighting.
The high-contrast display has been enhanced with a built-in LED reading light, memory is enough for around 350 books and expandable via Memory Stick Duo media or SD memory cards.
The new Reader will cost around $400 when it's on sale in November, no news on a UK release for this model.
