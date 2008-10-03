  1. Home
Sony launches new PRS-700 Reader

Sony has announced a new version of its Reader Digital Book that gets a touchscreen and a built-in light.

The new model, the PRS-700, will be offered alongside the existing PRS-505 in the States in November.

Described as "svelte and stylish", the newest Reader gets a textured black casing and soft black cover, weighs 10 ounces and offers a 6-inch display.

The touchscreen capability means readers can flip pages with the slide of a finger and zoom with a finger tap, while a stylus is included for notes and highlighting.

The high-contrast display has been enhanced with a built-in LED reading light, memory is enough for around 350 books and expandable via Memory Stick Duo media or SD memory cards.

The new Reader will cost around $400 when it's on sale in November, no news on a UK release for this model.

