  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. PlayStation game news

Xbox 360 overtakes PS3 in Japan

|
  Xbox 360 overtakes PS3 in Japan
HP Omen laptops: No-compromise gaming on the move
HP Omen laptops: No-compromise gaming on the move

The Xbox 360 has beaten the PS3 in weekly sales in Japan for the first time it's been revealed.

"Microsoft sold 28,116 units of the Xbox 360 in the week ended August 10, compared with 10,705 units of the PS3", states Reuters reporting themselves on a magazine article in Japan.

The sales figures are expected to be attributable to the Japanese launch of Namco Bandai's "Tales of Vesperia" a role-playing game that launched on 7 August.

While a downturn is always expected in the Summer months, especially with the Olympics, Microsoft sales figures still weren't impressive enough to beat Nintendo's Wii console.

Nintendo managed to shift 41,044 units in the same week without the benefit of a big launch title to help it.

The news comes as console sales figures suggest that the PS3 is struggling in the US as well.

NPD, who tracks sales of the console in America, has reported that while the PS3 still beat Microsoft's games console it was down 44.5% on last year's figures.

PopularIn Games
Gamescom 2018: The games, consoles and announcements that matter
PUBG 1.0 will hit Xbox One in September with its own controller
HTC officially cuts the cord on HTC Vive
This is what Sony's new colourful PS4 controllers look like
Nvidia Gamescom 2018 press conference: Watch the GTX 2080 launch right here
Best upcoming Nintendo Switch games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
Comments