  80GB PlayStation 3 to launch in Europe

Although we've yet to see an official release, SCEE boss David Reeves has announced that the new 80GB PlayStation 3, just confirmed for the US, will also launch in Europe.

The new console will be available from 27 August, although the video download service that Sony confirmed at the E3 gaming event will not see European availability.

Reeves said: "PS3 80GB - we will introduce this in the PAL markets on August 27, it will be a simultaneous release. It will come in at EUR 399, GBP 299, and we will be doing promotional bundles from the middle of September to the end of December at various prices ... the 80GB replaces the 40GB".

The 80GB version offers a bigger hard drive that Europe has seen before, but will lose backwards compatibility.