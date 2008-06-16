  Gaming phone - the Sony Ericsson F305 - mooted for launch

Way back in May, we had the scoop that Sony Ericsson had done a deal that could bring motion gaming to its phones.

Pocket-lint learnt that the mobile phone giant had signed a deal with Californian company GestureTek to bring their motion-detecting software to its handsets in September.

Well, if the latest leak is to be believed, it looks like we were right.

Details have been published online of a new Sony Ericsson phone called the F305.

This quad-band GSM phone is obviously set up for gaming with two PlayStation buttons, namely the O and the X, and The Unofficial Sony Ericsson Blog think that the "F" in the phone's name stands for "Fun" - so another hint that gaming may be the focus of this line-up.

Other than this - the phone also has a Power Pack CCP-100 purchasable accessory for backup battery capabilities, stereo rear speakers, Bluetooth connectivity, Memory Stick Micro slot, built-in FM, andTrackID track recognition.

The formal announcement is mooted to be tomorrow and the phone is expected to arrive in the autumn.