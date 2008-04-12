  PS3 gets BBC iPlayer

PlayStation 3 users in the UK can now access the BBC's iPlayer on their console, although not officially, it seems.

A disgruntled programmer, annoyed that only Nintendo Wii console owners could officially access the BBC's on demand internet video service following the announcement earlier in the week, has taken it into his own hands to develop a work around so the player will work on the PS3.

According to the coder: "It's mainly a demonstration of how easily the BBC could support the PS3 with their Wii version. This does nothing more than mask your PS3's user-agent string and makes half a dozen changes to make the JavaScript and CSS function correctly on the PS3. It only took a day to produce, so come on BBC - how about implementing this properly?".

The page, found at ps3iplayer.com, will only work on a PS3, and isn't accessible via a PC or Mac browser, however you will be able to view footage, where available, full screen, something that isn't available on the Nintendo Wii version at the moment.

"This version of the BBC iPlayer can only be used on a Sony PlayStation 3 system within the UK."

Strangely the domain is registered to a PO box in Canada.