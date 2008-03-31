  1. Home
Sony stops updates to PlayStation Store

The PlayStation Store, the online content store on PlayStation Network, is getting a new look and feel in response to feedback from the millions of PSN registrants in the PAL region.

The revamp apparently comes in response to a survey last year which showed that many Store users wanted a better interface and easier navigation.

Sony says the new design will "deliver a hugely improved navigation system, much greater scope for categorisation and a dynamic new user interface" but, strangely, is effectively closing the store while the revamp takes place.

Content will be suspended for 2 weeks, and although the makeover will not affect Network accounts or the virtual wallet system, there will be no weekly content updates between now and the re-launch, although users can still download content from the back catalogue.

Sony says users can look forward to a special update in mid-April.

