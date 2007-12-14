  PS3 sales increase 285% in the States

PlayStation 3 sales increased 285% in the States from October to November according to NPD Group sales data, which is the largest sales increase of any hardware platform.

Sony sold 466,000 PS3 consoles, 496,000 PS2 consoles, and 567,000 PSP handhelds in the US in November.

This follows Sony's price cut for the PS3 by $100 to $499 in October and the introduced of a $399 model last month which mirrored similar moves in the UK.

And, according to Sony, there are now more than 1.8 million registered PlayStation Network users in North America. These users have downloaded more than 34.5 million pieces of content.

US Sony chairman Sir Howard Stringer is bullish about the recent PS3 success:

"I'm glad that the last few weeks have generated excitement about PlayStation 3. Everyone's stopped talking about it the way they were six months ago", he told The Guardian.

"I'm happy the Wii seems to be running a bit short of hardware, the PlayStation 3 will come into its own because its [high-end games] are infinitely more fun, demanding and exciting. The question people quite rightly asked was if the PS3 was going to get through this early cycle. I feel much more confident about that now."