  Sony launches PlayStation Store for the PC

Sony has announced the opening of the PlayStation Store for PC, a free, web-based service that allows PSP owners to purchase fully downloadable games, demos, themes and videos.

The PlayStation Store for PC, the first time non-PS3 owners have had access to the PlayStation Network, allows users to create a Network account, or use their existing account to purchase content directly.

As well as all the latest gaming content, which will be updated on a weekly basis, the service also offers content exclusive to PlayStation Store for PC such as the latest installment in the Syphon Filter franchise, Combat Ops.

There will also be classic PS one games like Crash Bandicoot, add-on content, trailers, promo videos and PSP themes are also available.

"PlayStation Store for the PC will give the millions of PSP users who do not yet own a PS3 access to PlayStation Network, and enhance the online entertainment experience for users who own both a PSP and PS3 whether they are at home or on the road", said SCEA marketing VP Peter Dille.