Logic3 launches the SoundStation3 for PlayStation 3

Logic3 has launched the SoundStation3 for PS3, which they say allows you to amplify your personal gaming and cinema experience.

Logic3's 2/2 speaker system boasts 20 watts RMS of sound and the symmetrical speaker satellites mirror the design of the PS3.

The two sleek satellite towers each feature six "Wave9" 32mm neodymium drivers and two 4 inch (100mm) Hi-X subwoofers; these claim to ensure crisp and dynamic sound.

There are three preset equaliser settings for your gaming, music and movie experience mean that sound performance is tailored to your chosen medium and can be changed at the press of a button.

The slimline "piano" black system comes complete with a remote control to adjust the volume and bass levels.

Although designed for the PS3, the SoundStation3 has a 3.5mm jack so could be used as a speaker set for any other portable music devices.

The SoundStation3 will be available for £69.99.