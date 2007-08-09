  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. PlayStation game news

40% of American PS3 owners: This thing has Blu-ray?

|
  40% of American PS3 owners: This thing has Blu-ray?
HP Omen laptops: No-compromise gaming on the move
HP Omen laptops: No-compromise gaming on the move

An amusing report from the NPD Group, the "Next Gen Functionality & Usage" study suggests that 40% of PlayStation 3 owners were not aware the console could play Blu-ray discs.

Further research showed that 50% of those that did know about the feature didn't use the console for watching movies.

Adding salt to the HD-capable wound, only 50% of those PS3-ers polled knew that their machine was even capable of high-def graphics.

It might console Sony's marketing department to know that the figure for Xbox 360 owner's knowledge of that console HD-capabilities came in at an even lower 30%.

Other notable results from the report mentioned lack of awareness about downloadable content from both Xbox 360 - but especially - PS3 owners.

The Blu-ray Group suggested earlier this year, with figures to back up the claim, that the PS3's Blu-ray playing abilities was helping them win the format war.

PopularIn Games
Gamescom 2018: The games, consoles and announcements to expect
Nintendo Switch Online subscription not needed for Fortnite, it seems
Super Smash Bros Ultimate bundle includes a GameCube controller
Numskull mini Pac-Man arcade cabinet actually plays full game
Fortnite on Android: These are the devices Fortnite will work on
Football Manager 2019 release date, trailer, formats, Bundesliga and all the info so far
Comments