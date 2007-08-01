PS3 TV tuner and DVR functions to come in 2008
As we'd already reported here on Pocket-lint.co.uk, it appears that Sony’s next-gen console will be getting a digital TV tuner sometime early in 2008.
The digital tuner will offer gamers programmable TV recording functions. This is according to details from a Kiwi website "The Press" reporting comments from Warwick Light, sales and marketing manager for Sony Computer Entertainment New Zealand.
Light commented as to the new functions saying they would, "transform the PS3 capabilities so as to meet people's changing entertainment needs".
"We're also hoping next year – about the same time that Freeview launches its terrestrial broadcasting service (in New Zealand) – to release a digital tuner for the PS3, turning it into a programmable TV recorder."
It was previously suggested that this announcement would be formally made at the Leipzig games conference, so the timescale Light refers to maybe just for New Zealand.
- Sony PlayStation 5 specs, release date, news and rumours: Everything you need to know about PS5
- E3 2018: The games, consoles, press conferences and announcements to expect
- The best Pokemon Go tips and tricks
- Official Nintendo Charging Stand for Switch can charge your console in tabletop mode
- Play your full PC games on iOS and Android devices, including PUBG, via new Steam Link app
- What is Nintendo Switch Online, how much does it cost and when is it coming?
- How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
- Star Wars app deals: Get these Android and iOS games for May the 4th on the cheap
- Xbox Two specs, release date, news and rumours: What we want to see in Xbox One 2
- What is Xbox Game Pass? How it works, price and all the games you can play
Comments