  PS3 TV tuner and DVR functions to come in 2008

As we'd already reported here on Pocket-lint.co.uk, it appears that Sony’s next-gen console will be getting a digital TV tuner sometime early in 2008.

The digital tuner will offer gamers programmable TV recording functions. This is according to details from a Kiwi website "The Press" reporting comments from Warwick Light, sales and marketing manager for Sony Computer Entertainment New Zealand.

Light commented as to the new functions saying they would, "transform the PS3 capabilities so as to meet people's changing entertainment needs".

"We're also hoping next year – about the same time that Freeview launches its terrestrial broadcasting service (in New Zealand) – to release a digital tuner for the PS3, turning it into a programmable TV recorder."

It was previously suggested that this announcement would be formally made at the Leipzig games conference, so the timescale Light refers to maybe just for New Zealand.