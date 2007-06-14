  Sony denies PSP Slim rumours in new blog

In a post entitled "Mythbusters: PSP Edition" Sony, via John Koller, senior marketing manager for the PSP, states the following:

"The rumor mill is flowing about new PSP hardware and a PSP phone, and I just wanted to take the time to clear the air. We haven’t announced anything about a new PSP, much less one that would have any phone capabilities."

"As SCEA’s resident PSP guru, I’m thrilled to hear that there’s so much interest in the platform, but sorry folks, these reports floating around fall into the rumors/speculation category."

Previous reports from gaming sites suggested that the new version of the PSP woud have a new slimline re-design and was supposedly to feature an LED screen which would take up less space as well as delivering superior picture quality to the current model.

Also rumoured to be due for improvement was the UMD drive that would be faster and the PSP Slim was said to come packed with 8GBs of internal flash memory.

The redesigned version was touted to make an appearance at the next E3 event.

Respondants to Koller's post (which appeared on the new Playstation in-house blog, link below) seem more concerned about the lack of colour variety in PSPs now on the market, rather than deeply disappointed about the no re-vamp denial.