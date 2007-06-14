  Tony Blair gets involved in PS3 Church fiasco

Tony Blair, the British Prime Minister has stepped in by mentioning the case of the Church of England looking to sue Sony for featuring Manchester Cathedral in the computer game Resistance: Fall of Man during Prime Minister’s questions.

The Prime Minister said that business must take responsibility for the effects their products may have after Tony Lloyd, MP for Manchester Central, stated "When large organisations like Sony find their copyright has been breached, they're very quick to use the law".

"Would the Prime Minister agree with me then that when Sony used images of Manchester Cathedral as part a game which extols gun violence, this was not only in bad taste but also very, very insulting to not simply the Church of England, but people across the land who think it's inappropriate that big corporations behave in this way?"

With a question like that the Prime Minister cold do nothing but agree:

"I agree with my honourable friend. I think it's important that any of the companies engaged in promoting these types of goods have some sense of responsibility and also some sensitivity to the feelings of others."

"I think this is an immensely difficult area, the relationship between what happens with these games and its impact on young people", the prime minister went on.

"I've no doubt this debate will go on for a significant period of time, but I do agree. I think it is important that people understand there is a wider social responsibility as well as an interior responsibility for profits."

It seems that the Church is simply after an apology at this stage despite rumours of legal action.