  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. PlayStation game news

Sony PSP slim details revealed

|
  Sony PSP slim details revealed
HP Omen laptops: No-compromise gaming on the move
HP Omen laptops: No-compromise gaming on the move

Sony is close to announcing a newer slimline version of its Portable PlayStation handheld console according to reports online.

The new version of the PSP, which will follow in the footsteps on the PlayStation and PlayStation 2 in getting a new slimline design will supposedly feature a LED screen which will take less space as well as delivering a superior picture quality to the current model.

Also getting an improvement will be the UMD drive that according to the rumours will be faster and the PSP part deux will come packed with 8GBs of internal flash memory.

Finally the contollers are supposedly going to be more inkeeping with those found on the PS3 SIXAXIS controller, although it won’t be motion sensitive.

The new design is expected to be officially unveiled at this year's E3.

PopularIn Games
How to sync Philips Hue lights with your favourite games, music and movies on PC
What is Nintendo Switch Online, how much does it cost and when is it coming?
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
Red Dead Redemption 2 release date, gameplay trailer and more
Stunning 500 Million Edition PS4 Pro has 2TB hard drive and translucent blue case
Watch Fortnite for Android running on a phone that isn't a Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Comments