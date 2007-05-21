  No European 80GB PS3 plans, Sony confirm

Sony has broken many a European heart by confirming earlier rumours that the 80GB PS3 won’t be available on this continent.

The powerful model goes on sale in South Korea on June 16 at KWR 518,000 (EUR 412) and will be first up there as the lesser 20GB and 60GB are not available.

A Sony spokesperson confirmed the news from a Korean website saying, "At this moment in time, there are no plans to introduce the 80GB version of PlayStation 3 in Europe".

The spokesperson also denied earlier rumours of further modifications to the console’s Bluetooth feature commenting that there was only one change due, "The chassis of the 80GB Korean PlayStation 3 is identical to the chassis of the European version. The only exception is the larger hard drive".