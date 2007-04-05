  PS3 gets UK price cut

It might not be official from Sony, but retailers disappointed with second week sales following the launch of Sony's next generation console have taken matters into there own hands and knocked £25 off the price of the console.



Following news last week of a PS3 price cut on Aria.co.uk, two other UK retailers have now followed suit and have taken £25 pounds off the RRP.



Both WH Smith and Play.com have reduced the cost of the new Sony console to £399.99, with Play.com including a HDMI cable and a copy of Click on Blu-ray.



WH Smith’s offer is due to finish on April 19, with Play.com not putting a limit on theirs.



Play.com is also extending their generosity to the core Xbox 360, knocking £50 off the RRP to retail at £149.99, and the Premium at £249.99. This offer will last until April 10 with limited stock.