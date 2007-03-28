Sony to stream replays via PSP to Arsenal stadium fans

Sony has outlined plans to allow Arsenal fans access to game highlights and live streams of the matches at the Emirates Stadium via their PSP at all games at its Media Experience in Rhodes.

Under the system, called S.PORT, which is still in a prototype stage, the software will allow you to see replays, stats and other game scores via a wireless feed.

"We see four screens in life; Cinema, Television, Computer, and a portable device", Eric Siereveld, Director of Retail Transport Venues at Sony told us.

The service is expected to be available by the end of the year.

"It will allow you to check to see whether or not a player really was off side", continued Siereveld.

Sony has said there is still lots of issues to be worked out, such as whether or not to allow it to work on other devices, in or out of the stadium and which games it will be available at.

Siereveld also suggested that the service wouldn't just be limited to Arsenal:

"It could be used at any stadium around the UK, or even a golf match where it is sometimes hard to see the ball flying through the air."

A trial with 4000 Arsenal fans is expected to start shortly.