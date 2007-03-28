  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. PlayStation game news

Sony to stream replays via PSP to Arsenal stadium fans

|
1/3  

Sony has outlined plans to allow Arsenal fans access to game highlights and live streams of the matches at the Emirates Stadium via their PSP at all games at its Media Experience in Rhodes.

Under the system, called S.PORT, which is still in a prototype stage, the software will allow you to see replays, stats and other game scores via a wireless feed.

"We see four screens in life; Cinema, Television, Computer, and a portable device", Eric Siereveld, Director of Retail Transport Venues at Sony told us.

The service is expected to be available by the end of the year.

"It will allow you to check to see whether or not a player really was off side", continued Siereveld.

Sony has said there is still lots of issues to be worked out, such as whether or not to allow it to work on other devices, in or out of the stadium and which games it will be available at.

Siereveld also suggested that the service wouldn't just be limited to Arsenal:

"It could be used at any stadium around the UK, or even a golf match where it is sometimes hard to see the ball flying through the air."

A trial with 4000 Arsenal fans is expected to start shortly.

PopularIn Games
  1. Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
  2. Jurassic World Alive launches: New Pokemon Go-style game brings dinosaurs to life
  3. Fallout 76 revealed ahead of E3 2018, here's the first trailer
  4. Sony plans own NES Classic Mini rival with a retro PSOne relaunch
  5. Pokemon comes to Nintendo Switch with Pokemon Quest and Pokemon: Lets Go
  1. PlayStation Days of Play sale coming, with limited edition PS4 you can win
  2. And the World Cup 2018 winner is.... according to FIFA 18 anyway
  3. How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
  4. Detroit Become Human review: Taking back control
  5. Sony PlayStation 5 specs, release date, news and rumours: Everything you need to know about PS5
Comments