  PlayStation 3 launch numbers slow to take off

With just 12 hours to go until the launch of the PlayStation 3 in the UK, there are just 10 people queuing in London's Virgin Megastore on Oxford Street.

Although a spokesman for the company said that they expected hundreds to turn up later today, the news could spell a disastrous launch for Sony.

In comparison at the same time prior to the Nintendo Wii launch in December, the crowds which braved the cold on the street had to be moved on by police amid security fears.

Both GAME, HMV and Curry's on London's busiest shopping street have following police advice decided not to open at Midnight tonight, with all three retailers opting for an early start complete with bacon butties instead.

Sony has promised the first 150 people in the queue a copy of First Person Shooter Resistance Fall of Man and free refreshments throughout the day from Costa Coffee.

Still with plenty of space left and the console allocation no where near sold out at the store, we met Ritatsu Thomas, first in line wish that he had waited until today, rather than the 5am start he opted for yesterday morning.

We will keep you posted.