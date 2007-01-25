PlayStation 3 UK launch details confirmed by Sony
Sony has confirmed that it will be launching its PlayStation 3 console in the UK on 23 March at a price of £425.
However gamers keen to get the 20GB version of the console in an attempt to save money will be disappointed, as Sony has announced that it will only be launching the 60GB model in March with the 20GB version not available until later in the year and according to Sony, "only dependent on demand".
Announcing the launch details, Ray Maguire, SVP and MD of SCEUK said, “Following the hugely successful launches of PS3 in Japan and North America, we are absolutely delighted to be able to bring significant numbers of PS3 to the UK. To be able to launch with over 30 titles including retail versions and great downloadable gaming experiences across every genre shows that this is our strongest launch line-up in the history of PlayStation, and is what PlayStation fans in the UK have been crying out for”.
Although launching 6 months after the American and Japanese launch, Sony has also confirmed that the company has made 1 million consoles available during the initial launch across Europe, more than four times the initial number in the US.
Sony has also bolstered the games line-up as well with 30 games available from day one including titles such as Resistance: Fall of Man, MotorStorm, Genji: Days of the Blade, Formula One Championship Edition and Ridge Racer 7 (see full list below).
Third party publishers, including Electronic Arts, Activision, Namco Bandai, Sega, Take 2, Ubisoft, Vivendi Universal, and Sony Online Entertainment have also been confirmed.
As already available in the US and Japan, the company will offer downloadable games on the PlayStation Network. These will include Tekken: Dark Resurrection and Gran Turismo HD Concept; the fully-featured PS3 debut of the best-selling franchise Gran Turismo, realised with full HD (1080p) visual quality.
Also available on the PlayStation Network will be brainteasers such as Go! Sudoku and Go! Puzzle, and innovative games such as Blast Factor and flOw.
Concurrent with the European launch, a new System Update to further enhance the entertainment potential of PS3 will be issued including a location free offering so PSP users will be able to access content on their PS3 via a wireless network.
The full list of games are:
Resistance: Fall of Man
MotorStorm
Genji: Days of the Blade
FORMULA ONE CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION
Ridge Racer 7
Tekken: Dark Resurrection
Lemmings
Go! Sudoku
Go! Puzzle
Blast Factor
flOw
Super Rub'a'Dub
Call of Duty 3
Marvel: Ultimate Alliance
Tony Hawk’s Project 8
Gundam – Target in Sight
Full Auto 2: Battle Lines
Sonic the Hedgehog
Virtua Fighter 5
Virtua Tennis 3
World Snooker Championship 2007 NBA 2K7
NHL 2K7
Blazing Angels Squadrons of WWll
Enchanted Arms
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Double Agent
The Elder Scrolls lV: Oblivion
Def Jam: Icon
Fight Night Round 3
NBA Street 4 Homecourt 2007
Need for Speed Carbon
The Godfather: The Don’s Edition
Tiger Woods PGA Tour 2007
Untold Legends: Dark Kingdom
F.E.A.R.
Gripshift
Sony has also announced the launch of a number of accessories:
SIXAXIS Wireless Controller - £34.99
Blu-ray Disc Remote Control - £17.99
HDMI Cable - £17.99
AV cable - £12.99
Component AV cable - £17.99
S Video cable - £12.99
