  PlayStation 3 UK launch details confirmed by Sony

Sony has confirmed that it will be launching its PlayStation 3 console in the UK on 23 March at a price of £425.

However gamers keen to get the 20GB version of the console in an attempt to save money will be disappointed, as Sony has announced that it will only be launching the 60GB model in March with the 20GB version not available until later in the year and according to Sony, "only dependent on demand".

Announcing the launch details, Ray Maguire, SVP and MD of SCEUK said, “Following the hugely successful launches of PS3 in Japan and North America, we are absolutely delighted to be able to bring significant numbers of PS3 to the UK. To be able to launch with over 30 titles including retail versions and great downloadable gaming experiences across every genre shows that this is our strongest launch line-up in the history of PlayStation, and is what PlayStation fans in the UK have been crying out for”.

Although launching 6 months after the American and Japanese launch, Sony has also confirmed that the company has made 1 million consoles available during the initial launch across Europe, more than four times the initial number in the US.

Sony has also bolstered the games line-up as well with 30 games available from day one including titles such as Resistance: Fall of Man, MotorStorm, Genji: Days of the Blade, Formula One Championship Edition and Ridge Racer 7 (see full list below).

Third party publishers, including Electronic Arts, Activision, Namco Bandai, Sega, Take 2, Ubisoft, Vivendi Universal, and Sony Online Entertainment have also been confirmed.

As already available in the US and Japan, the company will offer downloadable games on the PlayStation Network. These will include Tekken: Dark Resurrection and Gran Turismo HD Concept; the fully-featured PS3 debut of the best-selling franchise Gran Turismo, realised with full HD (1080p) visual quality.

Also available on the PlayStation Network will be brainteasers such as Go! Sudoku and Go! Puzzle, and innovative games such as Blast Factor and flOw.

Concurrent with the European launch, a new System Update to further enhance the entertainment potential of PS3 will be issued including a location free offering so PSP users will be able to access content on their PS3 via a wireless network.

The full list of games are:

Resistance: Fall of Man

MotorStorm

Genji: Days of the Blade

FORMULA ONE CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION

Ridge Racer 7

Tekken: Dark Resurrection

Lemmings

Go! Sudoku

Go! Puzzle

Blast Factor

flOw

Super Rub'a'Dub

Call of Duty 3

Marvel: Ultimate Alliance

Tony Hawk’s Project 8

Gundam – Target in Sight

Full Auto 2: Battle Lines

Sonic the Hedgehog

Virtua Fighter 5

Virtua Tennis 3

World Snooker Championship 2007 NBA 2K7

NHL 2K7

Blazing Angels Squadrons of WWll

Enchanted Arms

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Double Agent

The Elder Scrolls lV: Oblivion

Def Jam: Icon

Fight Night Round 3

NBA Street 4 Homecourt 2007

Need for Speed Carbon

The Godfather: The Don’s Edition

Tiger Woods PGA Tour 2007

Untold Legends: Dark Kingdom

F.E.A.R.

Gripshift

Sony has also announced the launch of a number of accessories:

SIXAXIS Wireless Controller - £34.99

Blu-ray Disc Remote Control - £17.99

HDMI Cable - £17.99

AV cable - £12.99

Component AV cable - £17.99

S Video cable - £12.99