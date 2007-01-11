PlayStation going back to school

Sony Computer Entertainment Europe (SCEE) and Relentless Software have let it be known that they’re heading back to the classroom with a special school market designed Buzz!



Buzz!: The School's Quiz combines all the BAFTA winning qualities of the previous Buzz titles with tailored Key Stage 2 National Curriculum content to create a game specifically designed for educational use in Primary Schools.



The Department for Education was brought in by Relentless to develop a school quiz with over 5000 questions aimed at primary kids, and Teacher Features, allowing flexibility while using the game as a teacher’s tool - teachers can design their own quizzes.



David Amor, Creative Director and co-founder of Relentless said, "We're incredibly excited about this project. Using the buzzers and the quiz format means the game is instantly accessible – and works on the basis that kids learn more when they're having fun. Learning games like this will, we hope, give teachers an extra tool in the classroom".



Buzz! Will be sent for trials in schools after being first shown at the BETT show, London Olympia 10-13 January 2007.