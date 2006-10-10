Buena Vista gets ready for PSP Lumines II launch
Buena Vista Games is launching a second version of its popular Lumines videogames, called Lumines II.
The first incarnation won a Fluffy for the year’s best videogame at the last Pocket-lint awards, and the second version looks to be a worthy successor.
The new game follows on from the old. Gamers must control squares made up of four small squares; the big squares are wiped off the screen by a vertical sweeper. There are many levels to get through, each with its own theme tune.
It’s also going to be the first video game to feature artists’ music videos from such luminaries as Beck, the Black Eyed Peas, Fatboy Slim, and Gwen Stefani.
Because it’s a PSP game, there’s also a wireless two-player ad hoc game. Other features include numerous skins, 100 puzzles to solve in Puzzle mode and 50 missions in Mission Mode, and new graphics with streaming video.
The Lumines II game is scheduled to be shipped 8 November.
