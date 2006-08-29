Classic game Cannon Fodder to come to Sony PSP
Codemasters is reviving an old favourite and has given it a face-lift for the PSP.
Cannon Fodder, the “classic and hilarious combat gaming franchise” that has earned the tagline, “War has never been so much fun”, is being released in Spring 2007 in the portable format.
The game lets players take command of a group of soldiers in a range of on-foot and vehicle-based combat missions in order to blow stuff up and cause havoc.
The new release introduces the ability to call in air strikes, perform radar sweeps, and make use of weaponry like flamethrowers and sniper rifles, while the action is reported by the FTV channel so that you can get a better look at the field.
The PSP’s Wi-Fi capability means that up to four players can connect in a deathmatch or form a unified front against a common enemy.
- Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions: How to get Vaporeon, Flareon, Jolteon, Espeon or Umbreon
- Best Pokemon Go tips to master the Pokemon mayhem
- Best upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
- God of War review: Stunning reinvention marks Kratos' triumphant return
- Sony PlayStation 5 specs, release date, news and rumours: Everything you need to know about PS5
- How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
- PUBG free to play on Xbox One from 19 - 22 April, see the fuss about PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds for yourself
- What is Xbox Game Pass? How it works, price and all the games you can play
- 8 things you need to know before playing Fortnite
- Pokemon Go updates with Legendary Pokemon Mew, Latios and Latias
Comments