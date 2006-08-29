Classic game Cannon Fodder to come to Sony PSP

Codemasters is reviving an old favourite and has given it a face-lift for the PSP.

Cannon Fodder, the “classic and hilarious combat gaming franchise” that has earned the tagline, “War has never been so much fun”, is being released in Spring 2007 in the portable format.

The game lets players take command of a group of soldiers in a range of on-foot and vehicle-based combat missions in order to blow stuff up and cause havoc.

The new release introduces the ability to call in air strikes, perform radar sweeps, and make use of weaponry like flamethrowers and sniper rifles, while the action is reported by the FTV channel so that you can get a better look at the field.

The PSP’s Wi-Fi capability means that up to four players can connect in a deathmatch or form a unified front against a common enemy.