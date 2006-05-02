Take2 announce Ghost Rider - the video game

Ghost Rider the iconic comic which is currently being turned into a would-be Hollywood blockbuster, is to also become a video game.

2K Games, a publishing label of Take2 Interactive Software announced today that it will publish Ghost Rider, a new third person action title featuring Marvel Comics’ iconic motorcycle riding supernatural super hero, Ghost Rider.

The game will be based on both the classic comic book series as well as Columbia Pictures/Marvel Studios’ star-studded big screen adaptation of Ghost Rider that is expected to blaze into theaters February 2007.

The big-screen action-adventurer features Oscar-winner Nicolas Cage in the title role alongside Eva Mendes (Hitch) and Wes Bentley (American Beauty) as the villainous Blackheart.

The Ghost Rider feature film follows superstar motorcycle stunt rider Johnny Blaze as he strikes a deal with the vile Mephistopheles for the most precious of commodities – his immortal soul. Now Johnny Blaze is forever destined to ride night after night as the host to the powerful supernatural entity known as the Ghost Rider.

The video game continues the storyline, dropping players into the role of Blaze as he is transformed into a super hero with powers to avenge any evil he encounters. Featuring many of the characters and motorcycles from the comic book and movie, Ghost Rider will engage gamers in an immersive, supernatural third person world with a seamless blend of hand-to-hand combat and high-speed motorcycle action.