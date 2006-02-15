  Eidos discover new Lara Croft in Top Shop

Eidos has plucked a shop assistant out of obscurity to make her the next face of Lara Croft.

The unknown 20 year old model from Bethnal Green, London, Karima Adebibe, according to Eidos is to be sent immediately on a gruelling training programme which includes an SAS survival, combat and semi automatic weapon firing course in Eastern Europe and a crash course in world archaeology, deportment, elocution and etiquette lessons in order to portray Lady Lara Croft, the 11th generation Countess, archaeologist and action hero.

Once completely trained in the ways of video gaming's leading lady, Karima will be lining up a host of international modelling assignments, starring in TV commercials, appearing on chat shows and is set to be travelling the globe for the next two years.

"Karima has all the assets needed to accurately portray the world's favourite female action hero" said Matt Gorman, Brand Controller for Tomb Raider.

Karima follows in the footsteps of previous Lara Croft stars, Lucy Clarkson, Rhona Mitra, Nell McAndrew, Vanessa Demouy, Lara Weller and of course Angelina Jolie in the Tomb Raider movies.

Lara Croft Tomb Raider : Legend is released on April 7th in Europe and April 11th in North America.