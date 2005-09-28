  Sony PSP cracked - again

Sony's handheld console, the PSP has been cracked once more according to reports on the internet.

The new crack will replace the handheld's firmware with an earlier version that contains fewer anti-piracy features.

The software will revert the PSP firmware back to 1.5 and replace the current version 2 system that shipped with PSP's sold in Europe.

Instructions were given on a PSP website called PSP updates dedicated to following news about the console.

By following a series of instructions, users can then revert back to the previous firmware to run homebrew software on the console.

According to comments made one of the websites detailing the crack you will be able to upgrade back to version 2 if you don't like the original version.

Aside from tightening the consoles security holes, Firmware 2.0 also brought a host of new features to the console including a web browser and support for new media types including iTunes' AAC (part of MPEG 4) and Sony's ATRAC 3 Plus.

