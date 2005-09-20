UK gamers get monthly rental service
First it was movies, now its seems we are likely to see an explosion in the video games rental market online. UK website Postbox Games has launched its offering to gamers across the land.
The service will allow members to rent video games and receive them in the post. With no late fees or due dates. Each game is sent out with a pre-paid postage envelope and gamers will receive their next game through the letterbox within one to three days.
Postbox Games currently offers three membership plans all with a 10-day free trial:
For only £9.99 a month the bronze membership plan entitles you to have one game out at a time for as long as you want.
For only £14.99 a month the silver membership plan entitles you to have two games out at a time for as long as you want.
For only £19.99 a month the gold membership plan entitles you to have three games out at a time for as long as you want.
The site currently offers Playstation 2, Sony PSP, Xbox, GameCube, Game Boy Advance and Nintendo DS game platforms.
- Sony PlayStation 5 specs, release date, news and rumours: Everything you need to know about PS5
- E3 2018: The games, consoles, press conferences and announcements to expect
- The best Pokemon Go tips and tricks
- Official Nintendo Charging Stand for Switch can charge your console in tabletop mode
- Play your full PC games on iOS and Android devices, including PUBG, via new Steam Link app
- What is Nintendo Switch Online, how much does it cost and when is it coming?
- How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
- Star Wars app deals: Get these Android and iOS games for May the 4th on the cheap
- Xbox Two specs, release date, news and rumours: What we want to see in Xbox One 2
- What is Xbox Game Pass? How it works, price and all the games you can play
Comments