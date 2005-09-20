UK gamers get monthly rental service

First it was movies, now its seems we are likely to see an explosion in the video games rental market online. UK website Postbox Games has launched its offering to gamers across the land.

The service will allow members to rent video games and receive them in the post. With no late fees or due dates. Each game is sent out with a pre-paid postage envelope and gamers will receive their next game through the letterbox within one to three days.

Postbox Games currently offers three membership plans all with a 10-day free trial:

For only £9.99 a month the bronze membership plan entitles you to have one game out at a time for as long as you want.

For only £14.99 a month the silver membership plan entitles you to have two games out at a time for as long as you want.

For only £19.99 a month the gold membership plan entitles you to have three games out at a time for as long as you want.

The site currently offers Playstation 2, Sony PSP, Xbox, GameCube, Game Boy Advance and Nintendo DS game platforms.