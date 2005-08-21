  1. Home
PlayStation 3 gets launch date

|
1/2  

Sony's next generation console, the PlayStation 3, will be available from the 15 March 2006 and priced at €399.99 according to Amazon.fr, the French arm of the online retailer Amazon.com.

The announcement comes with the usual caveat that prices and the date of launch may change, however that hasn't stopped the retailer jumping the gun ahead of any official announcement from Sony Computer Entertain Europe (SCEE).

The shopping site is even offering its hardened gaming customers the chance to buy both the Xbox 360 and the PS3 for €699.98 when they both become available.

Here in the UK, Amazon.co.uk has yet to add the console to its catalogue at the time of writing this story, however does offer customers information and an email sign up to be notified when it does.

We will keep you posted.

