  Sony sets launch date in Europe for PSP

The wait it seems is finally over. Sony Computer Entertainment Europe has laid out its plans for what it hopes will be the must have gadget this Christmas with the announcement this morning that its PSP handheld console will be available in the UK and across Europe on the 1st September.

The PSP will go on sale in the European PAL territories on 1st September 2005, available in a single version Value Pack, priced at £179 (€249). The PSP Value Pack contains an added-value package of accessories and entertainment content, including the PSP system with a protective pouch, 32MB Memory Stick Duo, Battery Pack, Headphones with Remote Control, AC Adaptor, Wrist Strap and a video/music/game sampler Universal Media Disc (UMD™) including several non-interactive game demos.

A copy of Spider-Man 2, on UMD Video will be available free of charge to early purchasers of PSP, who register their PSP and order their Spider-Man 2 UMD Video through www.yourpsp.com, the official SCEE web portal for PSP.

There has been much debate over when the PSP would be launching in the UK with online retail Amazon trying to second guess when Sony would set the launch date for the new console. Even Dixons attempted to guess when the new console would be launched last week when it also listed the console on its website for pre-order.

The announcement however that UK customers won't be able to get their hands on the new console for another 5 months will no doubt be a disappointment to many people.