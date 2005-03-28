  Sony ordered to stop selling PlayStation in America

Sony has been ordered to stop selling its PlayStation consoles in America by a federal court in California and pay £48 million in damages to a small technology firm.

The court ruling, which includes the original PlayStation, PlayStation2, two game controllers and 47 games concerns the technology used in its dual shock controllers.

Immersion, a California-based developer of digital touch technologies, claimed SCE infringed on its technology that makes a game controller vibrate in sync with actions in games.

Sony denies the claim that it copied the technology. The company hasn't withdrawn the consoles from the shelves however because the date by which all stock has to be removed is after the appeal date. The company has, however agreed to pay the compulsory licence fee to Immersion for the time being.