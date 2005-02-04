  1. Home
Sony's PSP maybe delayed in Europe

|
  Sony's PSP maybe delayed in Europe

Reuters, the news agency, is starting to question whether Sony will have enough stock to launch the PSP in both in Europe and the US at the same time even though the company has yet to set a date for a UK launch.

The news comes on the back of a statement from a company source suggesting that:

“There's a possibility that the launch could be delayed,"
Reuters goes on to quote Hiroshi Kamide, an analyst with KBC Securities. "(Europe) is a tough market because of the language issue. The U.S. tends to be the easier target because you don't have to put so much effort into it to get a better return."

The company source quoted in the Reuters article said Sony still planned to ship 3 million PSPs by March 31, but it was not sure how the distribution of those units would change if the launch in Europe was delayed.

