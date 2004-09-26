Sony says Gran Turismo 4 on schedule but missing key elements
Sony has confirmed that much antisipated Gran Turismo 4 will be out before Christmas, however at the cost of dropping the online play element which will be removed from the game.
In a move similar to Microsoft's Longhorn project, a key element has been removed to guarntee the launch date. The news will dissapoint many fans gearing up to race friends online and is a blow for Sony as it tries to push its network adapter and online play capabilites.
However Sony hasn't completely ditched the idea of taking the game online and is hoping to release an online version in 2005 with speculation being thatwhen the game does appear it will be a marked down add-on similar to Gran Tursimo 3 Concept was when that was released after the main title Gran Turismo 3.
- PUBG Mobile tips and tricks: Become a battle royale master
- Far Cry 5 review: Politically charged and powerful return for the first-person shooter
- Xbox One S review: Great console and 4K Blu-ray player for the budget concious
- Xbox One X review: 4K HDR console gaming doesn't get better than this
- How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
- Oregon Trail is a handheld now so you can chuck it when dysentery gets you
- Best upcoming Nintendo Switch games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
- What is Dragon Ball Legends and why could it be the best mobile PVP game ever?
- Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
- What is PUBG Mobile and why is everyone talking about PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds?
Comments