Sony has announced a customisable PlayStation 5 controller that is designed to make it easier for people with accessibility needs to play games.

Dubbed Project Leonardo, the new controller kit was announced by Sony during the CES 2023 event in Las Vegas alongside a post to the PlayStation blog. There, we learn that the controller kit will work out of the box, but can also be heavily customised to ensure that it needs everyone's needs. Sony says that it wants everyone to people to be able to play more easily and more comfortably as a result of this release.

Project Leonardo is actually two things - hardware and software that can both be customised as required.

On the hardware front, Sony says that PS5 players can "craft a wide array of control layouts" with buttons and even the distance of the stick from the controller all adjustable and swappable. Buttons can also be programmed to support any function, while software options mean that multiple buttons can also be mapped to the same function when required. What's more, controller profiles are supported to make it easier for people to switch between configurations.

Two of the new controllers can also be paired with a single DualSense controller, creating a single virtual controller that can be used to play games.

Unfortunately, like so much at CES, that's where the information stops. We don't know how much Project Leonardo will cost or when it will go on sale, nor do we have a proper name. But the fact it's happening is obviously good news. Sony says that it's worked with experts at AbleGamers, SpecialEffect, and Stack Up, so we can be pretty confident that this thing will really help people play their games as well.