Naughty Dog has started development on The Last of Us Part 3, according to a renowned online leaker.

The Last of Us Part 3 reportedly in development but don't expect it anytime soon

Naughty Dog has started development on The Last of Us Part 3, according to a renowned online leaker.

It is said that the co-president of the studio, Neil Druckmann, has started work on the sequel, although it is likely at a very early stage so don't expect an official announcement anytime soon.

The Twitter poster to have dropped the news is @ViewerAnon, who is better known for his movie and TV show leaks. However, he has a track record of announcing some gaming details, such as the scoop on Crash Bandicoor 4.

He has also been a good source for information on The Last of Us TV show.

That Naughty Dog is working on a third part in its Last of Us series is not that surprising, if we're being honest. Druckmann himself happily states that he's working on a "future game", and the developer will want to capitalise on any extra publicity gained from the HBO show.

The new series starts shortly, on 15 January 2023. It will be shown by HBO in the US and Sky / Now in the UK.