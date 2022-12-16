Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Spider-Man 2 confirmed for PS5 release in fall 2023

(Pocket-lint) - Sony has confirmed that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be released on PlayStation 5 in fall 2023.

Insominiac Games' Spidey sequel is on track for a release next year and will be a current-gen console exclusive. It'll pick up from the events in the first Spider-Man game, plus the Miles Morales follow-up, and feature both web-slingers for an all-new adventure.

We don't know an awful lot more about it as yet, although a reveal trailer was released at the tail-end of 2021 that gave us a tantalising glimpse at what is to come.

The creative director at Insomniac, Bryan Intihar, has reassured fans that, while the studio didn't release anything this year, it's because it's been hard at work on the highly-anticipated sequel: "What a year it’s been for PlayStation Studios; here at Insomniac Games we’ve been in absolute awe of the work of our peers," he said.

"Congrats to everyone on a successful 2022… and here’s to next year being just as exciting as we continue to get Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 ready for release next fall."

The next 12-months promise to be exciting for PlayStation in other areas too, not least thanks to the launch of the PSVR2 headset in February.

