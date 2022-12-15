Sony and Capcom have confirmed that Resident Evil Village will get a free PlayStation VR2 update on 22 February 2022, making the entire main story available in VR mode.

The news comes as the PlayStation VR2 is getting ever closer to reality with accessories now available for pre-order by those who have the spare $549.99 / €599.99 / £529.99 to hand. The free download confirmation comes via the PlayStation blog, with Capcom's Resident Evil Village producer noting that the download will be available as soon as the PlayStation VR2 launches.

The announcement also points out the game will make full use of the 4K HDR graphics and eye-tracking capabilities of the PlayStation VR2, while gamers will be able to enjoy vibration, recoil, and resistance from the controllers - one in each hand - as they interact with objects in the world around them. And yes, as they fire weapons as well.

The free download will of course require that gamers already have Resident Evil Village or Resident Evil Village Gold Edition installed. Assuming they have that all squared away it's then just a case of waiting for the headset to arrive before getting it all set up.

The PlayStation VR2 is Sony's second attempt at a VR headset with the PS4's original offering now long in the tooth. This refreshed model promises to fix many of the original headset's issues, not least the use of a single USB-C cable for connectivity to the PS5 console proper.