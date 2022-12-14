The upcoming DLC looks like a blockbuster - find out all the key facts right here.

Everything we know about Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores: Aloy's new DLC

After the incredible journey she undertook in Horizon Forbidden West, Aloy is far from done - she'll be back in a major upcoming DLC for the game, Burning Shores.

The wraps are now off this Los Angeles-set expansion, and we've got all the key details for you right here, so read on to find out more.

We got a release date for Burning Shores in December 2022, when Sony and Guerrilla confirmed that it's coming out on 19 April 2023.

The downloadable content was unveiled at The Game Awards, gaming's annual awards and trailers showcase.

Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores DLC platforms

The single most controversial part of what would normally be a pretty routine announcement is that Burning Shores isn't coming to both of the platforms that hosted Forbidden West.

Guerrilla Games has made what it calls the "difficult decision" to only bring the DLC to PlayStation 5, since it apparently pushes past what the PS4 can manage technically.

That means you'll need to upgrade if you played the base game on PS4, as the DLC will not be coming to your console as it stands.

Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores DLC trailer

There's only been one trailer for Burning Shores so far, but it's pretty impressive, as you can see below.

It shows off a bunch of locations that Aloy will visit, as well as what looks like a titanic new robot for her to face off against, currently occupying the Hollywood hills.

Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores DLC story

It looks like the post-apocalypse that has ripped through so much of North America in Aloy's world has treated Los Angeles particularly harshly.

This is where Burning Shores will be set, and it's been confirmed that in terms of the timeline it'll be a coda after the end of Forbidden West's story.

LA has been transformed into a volcanic archepelago, one that will be challenging and dangerous to navigate thanks to lava flows as well as its violent robotic inhabitants.

We know that there will be new characters to meet and stories to uncover, but we'll have to wait until more is unveiled before we can get into any more detail.

Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores DLC gameplay

We'd assume from what Guerrilla has showed off so far that Burning Shores will basically be more of Forbidden West, albeit in a new area that will presumably be smaller and more concentrated than the game's main map.

LA will be open to exploration through land, water and air on the back on Sunwing, something that's prominent in the screenshots and trailer released so far.

This makes it look like it'll be a pretty dynamic playground. We're hoping to tangle with new enemy types and get our hands on some new weaponry and tools, too, but all this will have to wait for full confirmation before the DLC releases.