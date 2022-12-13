(Pocket-lint) - PlayStation has provided a nice Spotify-style way to find out definitively what you spent your year playing, for those who are curious or just want to flex.

It's pretty easy to get your wrap-up, and you'll be guided through a few different categories of stats before your see a final card that you can share with your friends.

How to get your PlayStation Wrap-Up

To get your own Wrap-Up, simply head to this page on the PlayStation site.

If you haven't already, you'll be prompted to sign into the PlayStation account you're interested in.

Once you're signed in, you'll be able to start viewing your Wrap-Up.

Be warned, though - the servers look like they're taking a bit of a pummeling so you might have to reload the page a few times before it works.

At the end of your Wrap-Up you'll get two things - firstly, a shareable image showcasing your top game and a few headline stats, like ours below.

Secondly, you'll get a code for a themed avatar you can assign to your profile. These codes aren't unique, although they are region-locked, so you can share them with friends.

For our readers in North America, you can get the codes for each avatar from the Tweet below, courtesy of the excellent Wario64 on Twitter.

Free Astro Bot avatars codes for PSN:



C5CD-C2NJ-R239 Wrap-Up 2022

CPDR-JFN9-TJA2 Action-Adventure

H75N-8HNP-H5EP Fighting

MNNX-CXNG-L6GB Driving/Racing

BA5N-RNNE-P3EK Shooter

2LJB-8JND-4H9G Sports pic.twitter.com/n6hzvz9TNg — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 13, 2022

That should be all you need to access your own Wrap-Up, so enjoy reflecting on a hopefully fruitful year of gaming!

